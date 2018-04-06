Man shot in the chest after road rage incident

Collin Thomas, 19, appeared in Hamilton County Court Friday. (FOX19 NOW)

A man appeared in court Friday for alleged road rage confrontation that ended in a shooting.

Collin Thomas, 19, is charged with felonious assault for the March 9 incident.

Thomas followed the victim to Winton Terrace following a "road rage incident" on Winneste Avenue, according to a Hamilton County affidavit.

Both individuals exited their vehicles and started arguing. Police said that's when Thomas pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the chest.

Thomas fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police arrested Thomas on Thursday, nearly one month after the shooting.

His bond was set at $150,000.

