Man in 'I rule the rooster' shirt arrested for bank robberies

Authorities said this man robbed a U.S. Bank in Colerain. (WXIX)

Police said a man who admitted to two bank robberies was arrested after being shot while playing dice when other men robbed him.

On Monday in the 8000 block of Colerain Avenue, police said Alphonso Goodwin, 48, robbed a US Bank wearing a Kentucky Fried Chicken hat and a black polo shirt that said: "I rule the rooster."

Police said he also robbed the U.S. Bank at 4401 Roosevelt Boulevard on March 27 in Middletown - in the same outfit.

According to police, Goodwin was not taken immediately into custody because he had been shot several times in the leg. He said the shooting came after playing dice with a couple of guys that saw he had money and decided to rob him.

He said he resisted and the men shot him and took his money.

According to police, he committed the robberies to support his drug addiction.

The Middeltown Division of Police is working with the Butler County Prosecutor's Office to take the case directly to the grand jury.

Anyone with additional information should contact Det. Highley at 513-425-7724.

