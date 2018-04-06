Potential gear shift problem prompts recall of 350,000 Ford trucks, SUVs

Ford is issuing a safety recall in North America for approximately 350,000 2018 Ford F-150 and 2018 Ford Expedition vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmissions as well as 2018 Ford F-650 and F-750 vehicles with 6-speed automatic transmissions for a potentially unseated transmission gear shift cable clip.

On some of the affected vehicles, a clip that locks the gear shift cable to the transmission may not be fully seated. Over time, a partially seated clip or a clip that becomes dislodged may allow the transmission to be in a gear state different from the gearshift position selected by the driver.

This could allow the driver to move the shifter to park and remove the ignition key, while the transmission gear may not be in park, with no instrument panel warning message or warning chime when the driver’s door is opened that indicates the vehicle is not secured in park. If the parking brake is not applied, this could result in unintended vehicle movement, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

Ford is aware of one reported accident and injury related to this condition.

Affected vehicles include:

2018 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, Jan. 5, 2017 to Feb. 16, 2018

2018 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Jan. 25, 2017 to Feb. 16, 2018

2018 Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, April 3, 2017 to Jan. 30, 2018

2018 Ford F-650 and F-750 vehicles built at Ohio Assembly Plant, April 25, 2017 to March 9, 2018

The recall involves approximately 347,425 vehicles in North America, with 292,909 in the United States and federalized territories, 51,742 in Canada and 2,774 in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S10.

Dealers will inspect and verify that the shift cable locking clip was properly installed. If the clip is not properly seated, technicians will adjust the shifter cable and secure the locking clip at no cost to the customer.

Ford is also issuing a safety recall in North America for approximately 161 2017-18 Ford F-150 and 2018 Ford Expedition, 2018 Lincoln Navigator and 2018 Ford Mustang vehicles with 10R80 transmissions for a potentially missing roll pin that attaches the park pawl rod guide cup to the transmission case.

If the pin is missing, with repeated use, the transmission may eventually lose park function even when the shifter and instrument panel display indicate the vehicle is in park. This condition would allow the ignition key to be removed, with no instrument panel warning message or warning chime when the driver’s door is opened that indicates the vehicle is not secured in park. If the parking brake is not applied, this could result in unintended vehicle movement, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Affected vehicles include:

2017-18 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, Oct. 20, 2016 to March 5, 2018

2017-18 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Dec. 22, 2017 to Feb. 26, 2018

2018 Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, Nov. 28, 2017 to Feb. 14, 2018

2018 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Nov. 6, 2017 to Feb. 12, 2018

2018 Lincoln Navigator vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant, Dec. 13, 2017 to March 8, 2018

The recall involves approximately 161 vehicles in North America with 142 in the United States and federalized territories, 18 in Canada and one in Mexico. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S09.

Dealers will inspect the transmission for a missing park pawl rod guide cup roll pin and will install the roll pin if required at no cost to the customer.

