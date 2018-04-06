Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

(RNN) - Backpage.com, a classifieds website that is considered critical to the sex trade industry, was shut down by the government on Friday.

A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site and its affiliates “have been seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

The notice said more information would be made available to the public by the Justice Department at 6 p.m. ET on Friday.

Local media in Arizona also reported the FBI had raided the home of the website’s founder, Michael Lacey.

The site was largely a draw for its sex ads, and sex workers expressed dismay on Twitter about its closing.

One called it “terrifying” while another said “thousands of sex workers across the country are panicked and heart sick.”

Backpage had drawn fierce opposition from some groups and scrutiny from lawmakers for the proliferation of child sex trafficking ads that appeared on the site, under code words like “Amber Alert.”

The site shut down its “adult” section last year under legal pressure, but sex workers had largely migrated to other parts of the site.

Its closure could force more sex workers onto the street and into other precarious situations to find clients.

“When Backpage was running adult ads, we used to get tips, but that has dropped off,” Sargent Eric Quan with the San Jose Police Department’s human-trafficking unit told The New York Times last year. “It makes it a lot more complicated for us to figure out what’s going on.”

It was unclear if Friday’s action was done under the authority of federal legislation passed last month, called the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA).

The bill ended the immunity for websites that host, but do not create, content found to “unlawfully promote or facilitate prostitution” or “facilitate traffickers in advertising the sale of unlawful sex acts with sex trafficking victims.”

That most notably affected listings sites, such as Backpage or Craigslist.

The law was scrutinized for its potential First Amendment infringements.

Sarah Jamie Lewis, the executive director of a privacy advocacy nonprofit called Open Privacy, tweeted that “this action will result in trafficking being further hidden from view, endangering even more people.”

She added that it was “also likely to have major implications on other kinds of speech.”

