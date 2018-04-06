Tommy Hilfiger launches spring clothing line for people with disabilities

The clothes are designed to accommodate people of different abilities, whether missing a limb, autistic or propelled by a wheelchair. (Source: Tommy Hilfiger)

(RNN) – Getting dressed can be more than a chore for people with different abilities.

Looking good, even harder.

Tommy Hilfiger tackles both with Tommy Adaptive line of clothing.

“Tommy Adaptive’s mission is to be inclusive and empower people of all abilities to express themselves through fashion,” the company said in a statement.

“[T]he Spring 2018 collection offers new product modifications including, seated options for tops and bottoms, bungee cord closure systems and updated Velcro® brand closures.”

The clothes are designed to accommodate people of different abilities, whether missing a limb, autistic or propelled by a wheelchair.

The campaign for the line features Paralympian gold medalist Jeremy Campbell, motivational speaker Mama Caxx, who has a prosthetic leg, dancer Chelsie Hill, who uses a wheelchair, and autistic chef Jeremiah Josey.

The Tommy Adaptive collection is available online.

Adaptive clothing lines have grown in recent years.

Other major companies like Target and Zappos have joined the growing line of products for people with disabilities.

