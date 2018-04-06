Monday the last day to register, change address before May Primary in Ohio

Monday is the last day to register or to change your address before the May 8 Primary in Ohio.

If you just need to change your address, you can do it online.

To register to vote or change your name you'll have to complete a form and mail it in.

