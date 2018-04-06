Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – The joke’s on you, fat-shamers.

Vega Blossom was picking up cupcakes in Valparaiso, IN, on Saturday night when she overheard the woman behind her in line call her fat and say she hoped Blossom didn’t buy all the cupcakes.

Sometimes your worst fears come true.

“Originally, I was buying six but as soon as I heard that I BOUGHT EVERY DAMN CUPCAKE,” Blossom said on her Facebook page. “I SPENT $54 ON CUPCAKES JUST TO BE A (expletive). HAPPY EASTER.”

The post is lighting up social media. It’s been shared more than 26,000 times.

It even caught the attention of the cupcake shop, Designer Desserts.

Despite the bad start, this ended up being a good week for Blossom.

Not only did tens of thousands of people on Facebook offer their support, but Designer Desserts has been sending her care packages.

