Newport police searching for patio furniture thief

Police are hoping the public can help them identify a man in a home surveillance video seen taking furniture from patios in Newport.

“On April 4, 2018, we had a gentleman driving around in the east end of Newport stealing furniture off the porches of houses and residences," said Detective Dennis McCarthy.

McCarthy says the robberies have been happening at night. So far, three reports have been taken and he believes there may be more.

Two of the targeted areas are East 7th street and Washington Avenue. In a recently released surveillance video, the suspect goes back and forth loading the furniture in his truck until it's basically all gone.

“Yes it's unusual,” McCarthy said. “Especially on the East End we don't have many people coming up on the front porches of people's houses and stealing stuff."

The suspect is described as a white male, who was wearing blue jeans along with a long sleeve sweatshirt that was partially zipped. He's got a Camouflage baseball cap and drove a dark-colored pickup truck.

This is not the first time the East End had someone stealing stuff off porches. In 2015, Chris Dowell was caught on video and arrested for stealing people's mail from the front of their homes.

FOX19 NOW asked McCarthy if there is a big market for stolen patio furniture.

“The only thing we can suggest is that some of the furniture may have aluminum in it. Maybe the guy is going to scrap it or something," he said.

At this point, police don't know who this man is. They are hoping you do. If you know who the person is in the video please call Newport Police at 859-292-3622.

