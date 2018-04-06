Bask in the glory of the (100 percent real) Reds Bob Ross ticket - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bask in the glory of the (100 percent real) Reds Bob Ross ticket package

Join the Reds to celebrate the late Bob Ross and his iconic "The Joy of Painting" show with this special package that includes an exclusive Bob Ross bobblehead plus your ticket to the April 25 game. (Source: Reds, Twitter) Join the Reds to celebrate the late Bob Ross and his iconic "The Joy of Painting" show with this special package that includes an exclusive Bob Ross bobblehead plus your ticket to the April 25 game. (Source: Reds, Twitter)
Join the Reds to celebrate the late Bob Ross and his iconic "The Joy of Painting" show with this special package that includes an exclusive Bob Ross bobblehead plus your ticket to the April 25 game.

The bobblehead shows the famed painter decked out in a Reds T-shirt.? This limited edition bobblehead is only available through this offer, while supplies last.

For more information, click or tap here.

