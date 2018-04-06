A suspected serial purse snatcher appears to have struck again.

Friday afternoon the Hamilton County Dispatch Center sent out a BOLO (be on the lookout) for Charles Chandler, Jr. after he was believed to have stolen purses from three women at three different gas stations.

In 2017, police officers in Milford were able to pin Chandler to a purse snatching in their area after pulling the Louisville man's fingerprint off a car door handle. Since that time, a man matching Chandler's description has shown up on surveillance cameras from Florence to Blue Ash.

Several police departments have issued warrants for Chandler's arrest. He is now wanted in three counties and is a suspect in at least a dozen theft cases.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.