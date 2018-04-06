Woman allegedly beheaded son, shocking police

Investigators said they cannot yet explain why Mouhib apparently killed her son. (Source: WROC/CNN)

SWEDEN, NY (WROC/CNN) - A woman in upstate New York was arraigned on Friday, charged with beheading her 7-year-old son.

Hanane Mouhib is facing murder charges for allegedly killing her son, Abraham Cardens, at home on Thursday night.

Audio obtained from the incident shows Monroe County deputies responding around 8:15 p.m.

"5499 lake road for a suicidal female with a knife," one officer says on the radio, arriving at the home.

Minutes later, an officer says: “Taser deployed, we have one in custody. We need a supervisor."

During a news conference on Friday, deputies said three calls came from multiple family members inside the home at the time of the incident.

The third call indicated someone was hurt.

"Deputies went on to check the house further, and made the grim discovery of Abraham,” Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said. “Abraham suffered a stab wound to his back and a severe stab wound to his neck, causing his head to become disengaged from his body."

Baxter said this wasn't the first time they visited the home.

Mouhib made calls herself to the sheriff’s office last month asking for help, once on March 5.

"There was no suicidal tendency, she just didn't feel mentally right at the time,” Baxter said, describing the earlier visit. “Deputies responded and assisted in taking her to the hospital."

Then again on March 8, she called again. Baxter said deputies made arrangements to transport her to Rochester General Hospital, where she stayed until the March 26.

Still, even with all of this, Baxter said there was no indication to anyone - not even the family - that Mouhib was going to do something so extreme.

"We see no motive as of last night's preliminary investigation. We see no indicators why. Zero," he said.

Investigators said they cannot yet explain why Mouhib apparently killed her son.

He went to Barclay Elementary, where support specialists will be available to students on Saturday and Monday.

