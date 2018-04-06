Eastern Kentucky University cuts 153 jobs, tennis teams

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky university has suspended several academic programs and cut over 150 jobs as it needs to recoup $25 million in recurring costs.

News outlets report Eastern Kentucky University is also closing its regional campus in Danville and eliminating its men's and women's tennis teams. The EKU Board of Regents voted Friday on the recommendations from a budget advisory committee university President Michael Benson appointed.

Benson says the $25 million shortfall is daunting and mostly comes from a "perfect storm" of decreasing enrollment, declines in state funding and increased pension costs.

Theatre certificates and minors and an economics bachelor's degree and minor are among the suspended programs. The reduction of 153 full-time positions includes 96 that are filled.

The board is also planning new online degrees to help create revenue.

