Police called on reporter doing Facebook Live chat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CNN) – A reporter found herself on the opposite side of the law Thursday morning, thanks to social media.

KDKA reporter Meghan Schiller was hosting a Facebook Live chat from the side of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh when a police car pulled up beside her.

“You realize I got called for a crazy person talking to herself?” the North Versailles police officer asked Schiller, who’d been walking around outside her parked van, streaming the Facebook report with her phone.

At first Schiller thought the officer was kidding.

“The police officer that is sitting there says he was just called about a crazy person talking to herself,” Schiller said.

“They did, that’s why I’m here,” the officer said.

The officer left once he realized Schiller was a reporter, and that she hadn't been talking to herself.

“That might be the best thing I’ve heard definitely all day, maybe all month,” Schiller said. “He literally got called because someone called 911 and said there was a crazy person talking to themselves along the road.”

