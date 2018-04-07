Howard University student sit-in ends after 9 days

A nine-day student sit-in at Howard University is finally over. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

WASHINGTON, DC (WJLA/CNN) – A nine-day student sit-in at Howard University finally ended Friday, with concessions from administrators to give students a louder voice in school affairs.

It started when students took over an administrative building after learning university employees misappropriated financial aid money for nine years.

The protest evolved into a list of demands that had been on students’ minds for some time.

The university negotiated with organizers and agreed to provide adequate housing for students under 21 years old and extend the housing deposit deadline to May 1.

Administrators also agreed to keep tuition affordable and to create new task forces co-chaired by students.

Those teams will address issues like public safety, sexual harassment and mental health.

Student group HU Resist, which organized the sit-in, is no longer demanding the university president’s resignation.

Copyright 2018 WJLA via CNN. All rights reserved.