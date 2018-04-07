6 dogs found dead in vehicle - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE/CNN) - A dog breeder is heartbroken and angry after six of her other dogs were left to die in a car Wednesday.

"I feel so bad for these babies, no one should die like this," said Annette Rosenow, a breeder who was moving to Texas and needed help moving her 30 dogs.

Rosenow hired a couple named Sara and Shaun on Craigslist and provided them with two cars.

But the two never left Albuquerque.

A woman is seen in surveillance video parking this dark SUV outside the local Rehm's Nursery on Lomas, NM.

The dogs were inside the vehicle.

"I walked out there and saw the windows all fogged up," said Brian McKinsey who works at the nursery.

Mckinsey said seven hours later, a concerned costumer brought the SUV to their attention.

"Very gruesome to see six full size dogs inside of a vehicle," said officer Simon Drobik of the Albuquerque Police Department.

The dogs included were two bearded collies imported from Germany, a champion line and a labradoodle.

Rosenow can't stand the thought of her dogs suffocating in a car.

Police are searching for the woman.

"There's no excuse,” Rosenow said. “Nothing she could say to justify why she did what she did."

Rosenow said she has spoken to her and said she doesn’t remember a thing.

Rosenow said she also convinced the woman's boyfriend to drop off the other six dogs at a New Mexico vet clinic where she said they are safe.

She said she knows people will blame *her for hiring people from Craigslist.

"I had two people who promised to drive," she said.

Rosenow has talked on the phone with the couple, but police haven't been able to find them.

The SUV was abandoned Wednesday.

Rosenow said animal control was called but said they couldn't find the SUV.

