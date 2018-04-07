6 dogs found dead in vehicle

President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.Full Story >
FBI agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller searched a storage unit containing records for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort last May and used the documents to support criminal charges against him.
Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. Police are now searching for the unidentified woman.
Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.
South Korean court to issue verdict on disgraced former President Park Geun-hye.
