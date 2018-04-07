Man avoids being hit by cars after jumping from bridge onto I-75 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man avoids being hit by cars after jumping from bridge onto I-75 in NKY

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (FOX19) -

A man jumped off the Buttermilk Pike overpass onto Interstate 75 northbound Saturday morning, but was not hit by any vehicles, Fort Mitchell police say.

Fort Mitchell Police Sergeant Bill Zerhusen says police initially thought the man was hit by two vehicles when they were called to the area, but found the man suffering only non-life threatening injuries.

Police say vehicles were traveling slowly Saturday morning due to slick conditions on the roads and were able to avoid the man in the roadway.

The scene was cleared quickly and the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, police say.

Police say they're not sure why the man jumped and that no charges are being filed.

