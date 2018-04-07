Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series made a stop in Cincinnati this weekend for three shows at US Bank Arena.Full Story >
The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series made a stop in Cincinnati this weekend for three shows at US Bank Arena.Full Story >
Commercial truckers begin working under new rules this week when they’re on the road. Instead of using the old paper log books, truckers are now required to log their hours of service on an ELD (Electronic Logging Device).Full Story >
There is no snow in the forecast Saturday night, but it will be cold.Full Story >
Cincinnati-area company, J.T.M. Provisions, is recalling approximately 14,525 pounds of fully cooked shelf stable pulled barbequed beef products that may be contaminated with rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.Full Story >
Reds are showing their creative side, as the team honors the late Boss Ross and his iconic show “The Joy of Painting.”Full Story >
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsFull Story >
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsFull Story >
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsFull Story >
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >
