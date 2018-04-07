I-275 east near I-75 in northern Kentucky shutdown after crash - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

I-275 east near I-75 in northern Kentucky shutdown after crash

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
WXIX/file WXIX/file
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (FOX19) -

Interstate 275 eastbound near Interstate 75 in Kentucky is shutdown due to a crash, the Ohio Department of Transportation says.

The crash happened around 8:15 this morning and ODOT says it's near mile marker 84.

There's no time for when the road will reopen.

We will continue to update this story as it develops on FOX19 NOW.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    Full Story >

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    Full Story >

  • 6 dogs found dead in vehicle

    6 dogs found dead in vehicle

    Saturday, April 7 2018 7:01 AM EDT2018-04-07 11:01:46 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:02 AM EDT2018-04-07 12:02:27 GMT
    Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. (Source: KRQE/CNN)Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. (Source: KRQE/CNN)

    Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. Police are now searching for the unidentified woman.

    Full Story >

    Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. Police are now searching for the unidentified woman.

    Full Story >

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-04-07 12:51:51 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Full Story >

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly