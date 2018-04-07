Exonerated Ohio ex-inmate becomes auxiliary police officer

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - A man who hoped to become a police officer after being wrongly imprisoned for 13 years has been sworn in as an auxiliary officer in Ohio.
Cleveland.com reports Michael Green completed peace officer basic training last year at age 52 and was sworn in this week in Maple Heights as an auxiliary officer. That type of officer helps with traffic control, special events and community activities.
Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell said during the Thursday swearing-in that she is moved by Green's story and called it a "miracle."
Green was imprisoned for rape and was exonerated through DNA evidence after he was released in 2001. The actual attacker turned himself in after reading reporting about Green's post-prison life.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
