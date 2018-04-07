Ohioans have until Monday to register to vote in May primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's elections chief is reminding residents that Monday is the last day to register to vote in the May primary.
The secretary of state says voters will have the chance to weigh in on a statewide ballot issue involving redistricting and to vote in statewide and local races. A total of 477 local issues are on ballots in 83 of Ohio's 88 counties.
Ohioans also will pick party nominees for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer on May 8. Early voting begins Tuesday.
Information on the statewide races, as well as congressional, state legislative and court of appeals races, is available at MyOhioVote.com .
Voters can register or update their registration online . Paper registration forms also are available at local election boards and public libraries.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Interstate 275 eastbound near Interstate 75 in Kentucky is shutdown due to a crash, the Ohio Department of Transportation says.Full Story >
Interstate 275 eastbound near Interstate 75 in Kentucky is shutdown due to a crash, the Ohio Department of Transportation says.Full Story >
The good news is that snow chances for Saturday morning continue to track farther south and east.Full Story >
The good news is that snow chances for Saturday morning continue to track farther south and east.Full Story >
Police are investigating a two-car crash in Lincoln Heights.Full Story >
Police are investigating a two-car crash in Lincoln Heights.Full Story >
A suspected serial purse snatcher appears to have struck again.Full Story >
A suspected serial purse snatcher appears to have struck again.Full Story >
Police are hoping the public can help them identify a man in a home surveillance video seen taking furniture from patios in Newport.Full Story >
Police are hoping the public can help them identify a man in a home surveillance video seen taking furniture from patios in Newport.Full Story >