Girl, 16, accused of stabbing classmate in school cafeteria

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old girl stabbed a classmate once in the back with a knife in an Ohio high school cafeteria and was quickly taken into custody.
Officials say the wounded girl was hospitalized in stable condition after the stabbing Friday morning at the high school in Waverly, roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Columbus.
District Superintendent Edward Dickens says a teacher helped apprehend the attacker, and a school resource officer was on scene within seconds. Dickens says two school nurses helped tend to the injured girl.
After a lockdown, students were dismissed for the day once police ensured there was no further threat.
Officials didn't comment about a motive for the stabbing.
Authorities say the teen suspect will face attempted murder and felonious assault charges in juvenile court.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Interstate 275 eastbound near Interstate 75 in Kentucky is shutdown due to a crash, the Ohio Department of Transportation says.Full Story >
Interstate 275 eastbound near Interstate 75 in Kentucky is shutdown due to a crash, the Ohio Department of Transportation says.Full Story >
The good news is that snow chances for Saturday morning continue to track farther south and east.Full Story >
The good news is that snow chances for Saturday morning continue to track farther south and east.Full Story >
Police are investigating a two-car crash in Lincoln Heights.Full Story >
Police are investigating a two-car crash in Lincoln Heights.Full Story >
A suspected serial purse snatcher appears to have struck again.Full Story >
A suspected serial purse snatcher appears to have struck again.Full Story >
Police are hoping the public can help them identify a man in a home surveillance video seen taking furniture from patios in Newport.Full Story >
Police are hoping the public can help them identify a man in a home surveillance video seen taking furniture from patios in Newport.Full Story >