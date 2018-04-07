2 soldiers killed in Apache helicopter crash at Fort Campbell

The names of the victims will not be released until 24 hours after their families are notified.

The names of the victims will not be released until 24 hours after their families are notified.

The names of the victims will not be released until 24 hours after their families are notified. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The names of the victims will not be released until 24 hours after their families are notified. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The soldiers were members of the 101st Airborne Division's 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. (Source: Raycom News Network)

FT Campbell, KY (RNN) - Two US Army soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash Friday night during a routine training mission at Fort Campbell, KY, the Army announced Saturday.

The soldiers were members of the 101st Airborne Division's 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, according to Fort Campbell officials.

The crew was conducting a training mission when their AH-64E Apache helicopter crashed into the training area around 9:50 p.m. Friday, officials said.

“This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne,” said Brig. Gen. Todd Royar, acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this difficult time.”

The names of the victims have not been released.

The crash is under investigation.

The incident followed another fatal military aviation crash this week.

On Tuesday, four marines died when their CH 53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed near El Centro area in Southern California.

The marines were later identified as Capt. Samuel A. Schultz, 28, of Huntington Valley, PA, First Lt. Samuel D. Phillips, 27, of Pinehurst, NC, Gunnery Sgt. Richard Holley, 33, of Dayton, OH, and Lance Cpl. Joseph Conrad, 24, of Baton Rouge, LA.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.