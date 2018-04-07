Spring Forecast Outlook: Snow, snow go away

The last time we checked, Spring rolled into the Tri-State area March 20.

In that time it hasn’t really felt at all like Spring.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the month of April isn’t likely to reverse that trend.

From March 20 through 31, the average high temperature was 49.8 degrees.

The normal high temp for that same period climbs from 55 degrees on March 20 to 59 degrees on March 31.

Likewise, April is starting out on the same track. In the first four days of the new month, we have averaged 55 degrees where we should be seeing 60 degree temperatures for highs.

The Climate Prediction Center’s April temperature outlook isn’t promising.

The outlook includes a 4 percent probability of seeing below normal temperatures for the rest of the month, and that’s the way the month has started.

It has also been wetter than normal for April.

March was within a tenth of an inch of normal precipitation, but April s has seen 1.29 inches of rain in the first 4 days.

That’s 0.79 inches above normal. The CPC says that trend is likely to continue placing the Tri-State in a 50 percent probability of above normal precipitation.

So far, we’re having a lovely winter this spring.