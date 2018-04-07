Spring Forecast Outlook: Snow, snow go away

LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.Full Story >
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.Full Story >
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.Full Story >
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.Full Story >
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.Full Story >
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.Full Story >
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.Full Story >
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.Full Story >
Since the reunion, the two families have spent their time getting to know one another and becoming one larger family.Full Story >
Since the reunion, the two families have spent their time getting to know one another and becoming one larger family.Full Story >