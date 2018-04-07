No indictment of dragged police officer who killed driver

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio police officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop and attempted arrest a year ago after being dragged alongside a vehicle won't face criminal charges in the matter.
The Franklin County prosecutor says a grand jury this week considered the shooting by Columbus Officer Nicholas Mason and didn't issue an indictment.
Authorities say a vehicle was stopped because of an outstanding warrant last April, and Mason tried to remove 32-year-old Jason Christian from the car. Police said Christian tried drive away and dragged the officer, who reacted by firing at Christian.
The driver was pronounced dead at a hospital. Mason suffered an arm injury and bruises.
Mason had been with the department for over a decade.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
