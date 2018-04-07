Maine community creates massive ice carousel on frozen lake

A multi-vehicle crash has shut down southbound Interstate 75 before the Crittenden exit.Full Story >
An overnight SWAT call ended with a suspect in custody early Thursday, Hamilton police said.Full Story >
We are in for a dry and warm day, but a wind advisory will be in effect for parts of the Tri-State with gusts possible up to 50 mph.Full Story >
A police chase that initiated in Northern Kentucky overnight ended with the fleeing driver crashing a vehicle into a Cincinnati police cruiser, according to Cincinnati police officials.Full Story >
Maineville police are dealing with an unusual case. A dog stolen from Louisville, Ky. is now with a new family in Ohio. The dog's original owner is now fighting to bring him back home, but he says the reunion isn't going as planned.Full Story >
With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seatFull Story >
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interferenceFull Story >
If his notes are any indication, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expected senators to ask whether he'd resignFull Story >
The first of five additional accusers whom prosecutors plan to call at Bill Cosby's sexual-assault retrial is on the witness standFull Story >
Chiwetel Ejiofor explores faith and its costs in "Come Sunday" on Netflix, one of two back-to-back religious projects the actor has doneFull Story >
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students tick off the cities and states in their upcoming travel schedule at a dizzying paceFull Story >
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policiesFull Story >
President Donald Trump is blasting special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling as 'an attack on our country'Full Story >
President Donald Trump promises a quick decision on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civiliansFull Story >
