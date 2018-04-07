Reds players get laughs with impressions of painter Bob Ross

Reds are showing their creative side, as the team honors the late Boss Ross and his iconic show “The Joy of Painting.”
Reds players had some fun impersonating Ross as part of a promo for their special game package that includes an exclusive Bob Ross bobble head plus a ticket to the April 25th game.
We don't make mistakes, just happy little accidents. https://t.co/W1RxCJcMsP pic.twitter.com/5iH6G1juUQ— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 3, 2018
The bobble head of Ross has him decked out in a Reds T-shirt.
