Chris Mack rounds out coaching staff

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Newly minted UofL head coach Chris Mack has his staff in place.

Mack is bringing on three experienced assistant coaches, and held a press conference Monday to introduce them to the Louisville media.

The new head coaches are Mike Pegues, Luke Murray and Dino Gaudio.

"The most important decision you can make as a head coach is deciding on a coaching staff and support staff," Mack said. "Really excited about the group of guys that will be helping us re-brand the program and get it where it needs to go."

Pegues and Murray come to Louisville from Xavier with Coach Mack.

"Luke Murray is a superstar," said Mack."No detail goes unnoticed with Luke. Whether it’s working with our perimeter players, scouting, or recruiting, Luke excels. He’s one of the most organized, detailed and high-energy recruiters that I’ve ever been around. He carries the role of recruiting coordinator on the staff and allows us to leave no stone un-turned when searching for the next University of Louisville great."

Murray's three season at Xavier with Mack, he helped bring players into nationally-ranked recruiting classes.

"I don’t have to coach the coaches, Mack said. "I don’t have to teach them the drills and they don’t have figure out what’s important to Coach Mack."

Many UofL fans have noted, Murray's father is actor Bill Murray. He's been known to come to his son's teams' games.

Pegues spent six seasons under Mack at Xavier, including an Elite Eight run.

"Mike Pegues is one of the best post coaches in the country," Mack said. "He does a terrific job of teaching footwork, positioning and understanding of the game."

In the last season with Pegues, Murray and Mack, Xavier won its first ever Big East Conference championship.

"Mike has a gift, he has a gift for teaching the game of basketball," Mack said. "Specifically to post players and guys that do the majority of their work on the interior. He’s going to be a god-send for people like Malik Williams, Steven Enoch all of our bigger guys even if they’re not true back-to-the-basket players. I’m really fortunate that Mike’s been with me now this will be his seventh year.

Dino Gaudio joins Mack's staff after decades of college coaching, and years as an ESPN analyst.

Gaudio coached Wake Forest for three years and was an associate head coach for six. During his first three years with the Demon Deacons, Gaudio and Mack coached together. Gaudio also coached Mack in college.

"I think sometimes, let’s face it, sometimes guys that have been coaching for 30 plus years are just sort of winding it down," Mack said. "That’s not Dino. He has more energy, more excitement, I mean I have to sort of calm him down right now with recruiting calls. He’s going to do a lot for our program, I’m happy to have him."

In talking about his assistant coach search, Mack said "There are a lot of coaches in this country that want to be on the Louisville coaching staff", it appears he's found his pick of the bunch.

