Recall issued, rubber found in JTM's shredded beef product

Cincinnati-area company, J.T.M. Provisions, is recalling approximately 14,525 pounds of fully cooked shelf stable pulled barbequed beef products that may be contaminated with rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The Harrison, Ohio company's recall includes pulled barbequed beef products labeled “Bar-B-Q Sauce With Pulled Beef” that were produced on Sep. 23, 2017 that were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

14-oz. sealed plastic tray covered with a paper sleeve containing pulled (shredded) barbequed beef labeled “Bar-B-Q Sauce With Pulled Beef” with Julian pack date 17266 printed on the label. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1917” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered after the company received two consumer complaints regarding extraneous material contamination.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. The FSIS urges anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged by the FSIS not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, according to officials.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.