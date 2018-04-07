Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York; one hurt

Trump Tower is located in New York City. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan, where one person has received a "serious" injury.

The fire is on the 50th floor of the building. Fire crews responded just before 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Reports said four firefighters also suffered injuries, believed to be minor.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the fire, thanking firefighters. He also said the fire was out, though the New York City Fire Department later tweeted its personnel were still on the scene.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/0Smiljyupg — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

A fire also broke out at the building in January. That one was characterized as an electrical fire, and was mostly confined to the building's roof.

Three people had minor injuries in that instance.

Social media posts showed smoke coming from the building and what appeared to be much of a part of the 50th floor in flames, with debris falling off the side.

Another angle of the fire at #Trump tower. pic.twitter.com/ma7LxyejoH — Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) April 7, 2018

Trump Tower is on fire. pic.twitter.com/HLnPtDR2kl — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) April 7, 2018

The fire's cause is not yet known.

