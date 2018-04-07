Fire breaks out at Trump Tower; one dead, four firefighters sustain minor injuries

Commercial truckers begin working under new rules this week when they’re on the road. Instead of using the old paper log books, truckers are now required to log their hours of service on an ELD (Electronic Logging Device).Full Story >
There is no snow in the forecast Saturday night, but it will be cold.Full Story >
Cincinnati-area company, J.T.M. Provisions, is recalling approximately 14,525 pounds of fully cooked shelf stable pulled barbequed beef products that may be contaminated with rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.Full Story >
Reds are showing their creative side, as the team honors the late Boss Ross and his iconic show “The Joy of Painting.”Full Story >
The last time we checked, Spring rolled into the Tri-State area March 20.
In that time it hasn’t really felt at all like Spring.Full Story >
