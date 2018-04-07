Fire breaks out at Trump Tower; one dead, four firefighters sustain minor injuries

Trump Tower is located in New York City. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - One person died after a fire at Trump Tower on Saturday.

The person was the occupant of a 50th-floor residence where the fire started, New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said earlier at a press conference.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Nigro said four firefighters received "non-life-threatening" injuries, two with burns and two with other kinds of injuries.

The FDNY tweeted just before 8 p.m. ET the fire was "under control."

Fire crews responded to the four-alarm blaze just before 6 p.m. ET after receiving a call at 5:35 p.m. from an automatic alarm system, Nigro said.

We found fire on the 50th floor of the building. The apartment was entirely on fire. Members pushed in heroically, they were knocking down the fire and found one occupant of the apartment who is in critical condition -#FDNY Commissioner Nigro gives update on 721 5th Ave 4th alarm — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

President Donald Trump thanked firefighters in a tweet.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

The president's son, Eric Trump, also thanked first responders.

Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere! ???????? — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 7, 2018

Nigro described the apartment where the fire began as "quite large" and containing "quite a lot of furniture" which led to its spread.

He added some smoke reached other parts of the building.

A fire also broke out at the building in January. That one was characterized as an electrical fire, and was mostly confined to the building's roof.

Three people had minor injuries in that instance.

Social media posts showed smoke coming from the building and what appeared to be much of a part of the 50th floor in flames, with debris falling off the side.

Another angle of the fire at #Trump tower. pic.twitter.com/ma7LxyejoH — Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) April 7, 2018

This fire is expanding rapidly........ video from a higher vantage point! pic.twitter.com/SlQtI2jgU4 — Brian Lawton (@brianlawton9) April 7, 2018

