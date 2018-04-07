Monster Jam hits US Bank Arena

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan on the 50th floor.Full Story >
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.Full Story >
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.Full Story >
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.Full Story >
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.Full Story >
