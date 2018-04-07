Monster Jam hits US Bank Arena

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series made a stop in Cincinnati this weekend for three shows at US Bank Arena.

The world tour event features the recognizable vehicles racing and performing stunts and skill maneuvers.

Each Monster Jam truck is about 10.5 feet tall, 12.5 feet wide, 17 feet long and weighs 12,000 pounds. A Monster Jam engine will generate 1,500 horsepower.

