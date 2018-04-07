Hart family cliff crash: Body of one of the daughters may have been found

Astronomy fanatics are awaiting the grand opening of the new John Glen Astronomy Park that will coincide with this year’s summer solstice.Full Story >
The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series made a stop in Cincinnati this weekend for three shows at US Bank Arena.Full Story >
Commercial truckers begin working under new rules this week when they’re on the road. Instead of using the old paper log books, truckers are now required to log their hours of service on an ELD (Electronic Logging Device).Full Story >
There is no snow in the forecast Saturday night, but it will be cold.Full Story >
Cincinnati-area company, J.T.M. Provisions, is recalling approximately 14,525 pounds of fully cooked shelf stable pulled barbequed beef products that may be contaminated with rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.Full Story >
