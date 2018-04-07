Chuck E. Cheese's offering Sensory Sensitive Sundays for autisti - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Chuck E. Cheese's offering Sensory Sensitive Sundays for autistic kids

Posted by Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -

Parents needing a place for family outings that their children with autism and special needs can now attend Sensory Sensitive Sundays at Chuck E. Cheese’s.

The game-packed pizza restaurant is offering a sensory-friendly experience on the first Sunday of every month, according to the restaurant.

The Sensory Sensitive Sundays experience includes: 

  • Less crowding and noise
  • Dimmed lighting
  • Show and music turned off or down
  • Limited appearances by Chuck E. 
  • Food and games are offered 

Participating restaurants include the Florence, Ky location on Mall Road.

