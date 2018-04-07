Chuck E. Cheese's offering Sensory Sensitive Sundays for autistic kids

Parents needing a place for family outings that their children with autism and special needs can now attend Sensory Sensitive Sundays at Chuck E. Cheese’s.

The game-packed pizza restaurant is offering a sensory-friendly experience on the first Sunday of every month, according to the restaurant.

The Sensory Sensitive Sundays experience includes:

Less crowding and noise

Dimmed lighting

Show and music turned off or down

Limited appearances by Chuck E.

Food and games are offered

Participating restaurants include the Florence, Ky location on Mall Road.

