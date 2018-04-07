Tyrone Hankerson, student embroiled in Howard financial aid scandal, suing school

(RNN) – The student who became the online avatar of a financial aid scandal that roiled Howard University over the past couple weeks is suing the school for $10 million, according to his lawyer.

An anonymous, since-deleted post on the website Medium sparked a firestorm last month that resulted in the firing of six employees at the venerable HBCU in Washington, DC.

The post alleged, among other things, that need-based grant funds intended for financially struggling students were redirected to school employees.

One student who worked in the financial aid office, Tyrone Hankerson, was alleged to have received more than $400,000 worth of these misappropriated funds.

His social media pictures, many showing him wearing designer clothes and accessories in glamorous foreign locales, became a running joke on Twitter and a source of outrage.

His lawyer told a public radio station in Washington owned by American University, WAMU, on Friday he was drafting a lawsuit. Hankerson told CBS News last week his life had “turned completely upside down” because of the episode.

Hankerson has claimed he was not one of the six people fired when Howard's president, Wayne A.I. Frederick, confirmed the widespread misappropriation of financial aid funds.

In an interview with Roland Martin he said his employment in the financial aid office ended when he finished his undergrad studies and enrolled in Howard’s law school.

He still attends the law school, in fact, and expects to graduate in May.

Hankerson claimed in the Martin interview he did not have the ability as a student employee in the financial aid office to direct aid funds to himself.

He said he’d received about $200,000 in aid packages as an undergrad, but insisted it was a justified figure.

“I went year round, from fall semester to spring semester and even summer. There are details in there that are inaccurate contextually,” he said of the Medium post. “The money that was awarded to me was under the discretion of university officials who have the authority to make those decisions.”

He has emphasized that the leaking of his financial aid information violates the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). It is possible he intends to base his lawsuit on these grounds.

In the wake of the revelations, furious Howard students staged sit-ins at the school’s administration building, protesting the school leadership’s oversight failure.

The students and administration reached an agreement on Friday, after nine days of the sit-ins, to end the protest.

