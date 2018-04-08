Boy, 4, allegedly beaten to death for spilling cereal

Tahjir Smith's mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges. (Source: Family photo/KYW/CNN)

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) – A mother and her boyfriend are facing first-degree murder charges after they allegedly beat her 4-year-old son to death in January.

Prosecutors say after admitting to spilling his cereal, 4-year-old Tahjir Smith died from a brutal beating at the hands of his own mother, 19-year-old Lisa Smith, and her 26-year-old boyfriend Keiff King.

"This was a violent, sustained beating of a 4-year-old that caused his death,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

Smith and King were charged with Tahjir’s murder Friday, according to WPVI. The charges were filed after the boy’s autopsy was completed.

The two remain in jail without the possibility of bail.

A forensic pathologist ruled Tahjir’s manner of death homicide after finding the 4-year-old died of multiple blunt and thermal injuries and shock.

Investigators say the boy was often forced to hold a push-up position for a long period of time.

When he couldn’t hold the position on Jan. 22, prosecutors say Smith and King hit him on the head and struck his body repeatedly with a sandal.

"Striking his body so hard that there were pattern imprints on the boy's buttocks when the police were finally called,” Steele said.

King also admitted to throwing Tahjir under a scalding shower after the boy urinated on himself. The pathologist later discovered a burn near the 4-year-old’s shoulder.

Prosecutors say evidence in the case shows a pattern of abuse. The autopsy revealed old rib fractures, according to authorities, which indicate the deadly beating was not the first.

Investigators also describe the living conditions in the family home as “deplorable,” with insects and roaches inside.

Neighbor Charlie Evans say he has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years and would see Tahjir playing from time to time.

"After all these months, it is still shock and disbelief that this little boy had to go through that torture, and none of us could see or understand it was even happening,” he said.

Copyright 2018 KYW, Montgomery County Jail, Family photo via CNN. All rights reserved.