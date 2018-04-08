Teacher files police report after child with autism hits her

The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction. (Source: KRQE/CNN)

RIO RANCHO, NM (KRQE/CNN) – An 8-year-old boy with autism is charged with battery after his special education teacher filed a police report against him for punching her in the face.

The boy’s mother, Maria McKay, admits the incident did happen but says she doesn’t feel going to the police was necessary.

McKay says the teacher at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School triggered her son DJ by yelling at him before grabbing an iPad out of his hands on March 6.

"When he's in an environment where it's really loud, he starts whaling hands, and he has hit in the past,” McKay said.

As a result of the incident, DJ was suspended from school, and later that day, his teacher filed the police report, saying she shouldn’t have to “get battered by her students and be OK with it.”

The teacher says DJ hit her hard enough to bruise her nose, and this is not the first time something like this has happened.

DJ’s mother says she’s not defending her son’s actions but thinks the teacher should have known how to better deescalate the situation. She also says filing a police report is an overreaction.

"If you do not have a passion for dealing with children and especially children with disabilities, you should not teach,” McKay said.

The 8-year-old’s case is moving through the legal process, and his mother says he’s “absolutely terrified.”

DJ says he knows what he did was wrong.

"I wasn't thinking,” he said. "I try better."

DJ’s suspension is over, but McKay has chosen not to send him back to school yet. She says he will likely go back once he is moved out of his special education teacher’s class.

A spokesperson for Rio Rancho Public Schools said in a statement “the school did not initiate the police report” and they “cannot prevent a staff member from personally filing” one, as that is their right.

