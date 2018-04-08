AP News Guide: The ongoing teacher protest in Oklahoma

By ADAM KEALOHA CAUSEY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma teachers are expected to enter a second week of massive demonstrations pushing state lawmakers to increase education funding.

Leaders of Oklahoma's largest teachers union said protests at the Capitol would continue Monday unless lawmakers pass a repeal of a capital gains tax exemption and the governor vetoes a repeal of a proposed lodging tax.

The $5-per-night lodging tax would generate about $50 million annually but has faced fierce opposition from chambers of commerce and the hospitality industry. Axing the capital gains tax deduction would generate about $120 million annually.

The Senate Friday sent Gov. Mary Fallin two bills projected to generate $40 million annually for education by expanding tribal gambling and taxing certain internet sales. Teachers said that wasn't enough.

Fallin already approved raising teacher pay by about $6,100.

