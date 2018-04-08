AP News Guide: The ongoing teacher protest in Oklahoma

By ADAM KEALOHA CAUSEY
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma teachers are expected to enter a second week of massive demonstrations pushing state lawmakers to increase education funding.
Leaders of Oklahoma's largest teachers union said protests at the Capitol would continue Monday unless lawmakers pass a repeal of a capital gains tax exemption and the governor vetoes a repeal of a proposed lodging tax.
The $5-per-night lodging tax would generate about $50 million annually but has faced fierce opposition from chambers of commerce and the hospitality industry. Axing the capital gains tax deduction would generate about $120 million annually.
The Senate Friday sent Gov. Mary Fallin two bills projected to generate $40 million annually for education by expanding tribal gambling and taxing certain internet sales. Teachers said that wasn't enough.
Fallin already approved raising teacher pay by about $6,100.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A gun buyback event aimed at getting community guns off the streets, and a boxing event aimed at keeping guns out of children's hands.Full Story >
A gun buyback event aimed at getting community guns off the streets, and a boxing event aimed at keeping guns out of children's hands.Full Story >
There is no snow in the forecast Saturday night, but it will be cold.Full Story >
There is no snow in the forecast Saturday night, but it will be cold.Full Story >
Cincinnati-area company, J.T.M. Provisions, is recalling approximately 14,525 pounds of fully cooked shelf stable pulled barbequed beef products that may be contaminated with rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.Full Story >
Cincinnati-area company, J.T.M. Provisions, is recalling approximately 14,525 pounds of fully cooked shelf stable pulled barbequed beef products that may be contaminated with rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.Full Story >
Astronomy fanatics are awaiting the grand opening of the new John Glen Astronomy Park that will coincide with this year’s summer solstice.Full Story >
Astronomy fanatics are awaiting the grand opening of the new John Glen Astronomy Park that will coincide with this year’s summer solstice.Full Story >
Parents needing a place for family outings that their children with autism and special needs can enjoy can now attend Sensory Sensitive Sundays at Chuck E. Cheese’s.Full Story >
Parents needing a place for family outings that their children with autism and special needs can enjoy can now attend Sensory Sensitive Sundays at Chuck E. Cheese’s.Full Story >