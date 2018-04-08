Slain officer's family to christen police boat in his honor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The family of an Ohio SWAT officer fatally shot during a standoff in Columbus two years ago will help christen a new police boat in his honor.
Columbus police say the new watercraft will be dedicated Monday in the name of Officer Steven Smith. The mayor, police chief and other city officials are scheduled to join Smith's family for the dedication ceremony at a boathouse in Hilliard.
The 54-year-old Smith was shot in the head during an attempted arrest in April 2016 and died two days later.
The suspect convicted of aggravated murder for the shooting was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Defense attorneys argued the defendant suffers mental issues that affected his actions during the standoff.
