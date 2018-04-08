Confederacy exhibit displayed at Cincinnati's Freedom Center

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati has two new museum exhibits on the history and currency of the Confederacy.
"Confederate Currency: The Color of Money" and "Confederate Memory: Symbols, Controversy & Legacy" has opened at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
The first museum exhibit displays paintings of the money used in the Confederacy and southern states. The bank notes feature images of slavery in the center of the bills.
Christopher Miller, programs initiatives manager at the center, tells WCPO-TV the currency shows how slavery played a "significant role in the economic foundation" of the country.
The second exhibit examines revisionist history and national Confederate symbols such as the Confederate flag.
The exhibits run through July 13 at the center that celebrates the "underground railroad" network that helped slaves reach freedom.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A gun buyback event aimed at getting community guns off the streets, and a boxing event aimed at keeping guns out of children's hands.Full Story >
A gun buyback event aimed at getting community guns off the streets, and a boxing event aimed at keeping guns out of children's hands.Full Story >
There is no snow in the forecast Saturday night, but it will be cold.Full Story >
There is no snow in the forecast Saturday night, but it will be cold.Full Story >
Cincinnati-area company, J.T.M. Provisions, is recalling approximately 14,525 pounds of fully cooked shelf stable pulled barbequed beef products that may be contaminated with rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.Full Story >
Cincinnati-area company, J.T.M. Provisions, is recalling approximately 14,525 pounds of fully cooked shelf stable pulled barbequed beef products that may be contaminated with rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.Full Story >
Astronomy fanatics are awaiting the grand opening of the new John Glen Astronomy Park that will coincide with this year’s summer solstice.Full Story >
Astronomy fanatics are awaiting the grand opening of the new John Glen Astronomy Park that will coincide with this year’s summer solstice.Full Story >
Parents needing a place for family outings that their children with autism and special needs can enjoy can now attend Sensory Sensitive Sundays at Chuck E. Cheese’s.Full Story >
Parents needing a place for family outings that their children with autism and special needs can enjoy can now attend Sensory Sensitive Sundays at Chuck E. Cheese’s.Full Story >