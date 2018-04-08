Ohio police say man arrested after shooting wife, child

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in the Ohio capital city say they arrested a man after he shot his wife and teen daughter and then put them in his car to drive to a hospital.
Columbus police say a man called Saturday night to say he had shot his wife and child, and that officers then made a traffic stop to arrest him. The man's wife was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot to the stomach, while their 13-year-old daughter was in stable condition with a wound to the leg.
Forty-one-year-old Kevin Cosby was jailed on two counts of felonious assault. No attorney was listed for him, ahead of a scheduled Monday court appearance.
