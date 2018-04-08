Cincinnati police looking for Panera Bread robbery suspect

Cincinnati police are looking for the person they say robbed the Panera Bread on East 6th Street (Credit Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati police are looking for a man they say robbed a restaurant.

Police say the man walked into the Panera Bread Company at 1 East Sixth Street around 7:20 a.m. on March 31.

The man is wanted for aggravated robbery.

Police have released surveillance footage of the man and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

