Cincinnati police investigating UDF shoplifting.

Cincinnati police are investigating a shoplifting at the UDF in Avondale (Credit: Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati police are investigating a shoplifting at the UDF in Avondale (Credit: Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati Police are investigating a shoplifting that happened at a United Dairy Farmers.

Police say the incident happened on March 15 at the UDF in Avondale around 6:30 p.m.

A man and woman came into the store, police say, and took $15 worth of ice cream and pastries then left without paying.

The man is described as being in his 20's and around 5 feet 8 inches in height, 170 pounds, with brown hair. Police say he was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey t-shirt, and gray pants.

The woman is described as also being in her 20's and around 5 feet 4 inches in height, weighing about 120 pounds, with reddish, brown hair. Police say she was wearing a black skull cap, black coat, white shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.