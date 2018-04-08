Ohio company recalls more than 7 tons of BBQ beef - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ohio company recalls more than 7 tons of BBQ beef

Federal authorities say an Ohio-based food company is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of pulled barbequed beef products that could be contaminated with rubber. (Source: AP Graphics) Federal authorities say an Ohio-based food company is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of pulled barbequed beef products that could be contaminated with rubber. (Source: AP Graphics)

HARRISON, Ohio (AP) - Federal authorities say an Ohio-based food company is recalling more than 14,000 pounds (6,000 kilograms) of pulled barbequed beef products that could be contaminated with rubber.

The U.S. agriculture department's Food Safety and Inspection Service reports that J.T.M. Provisions Co. of Harrison had received two consumer complaints of extraneous material contamination. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the products.

They come in a sealed plastic tray with a paper sleeve in products labeled "Bar-B-Q Sauce With Pulled Beef." Federal authorities say they were produced last September, but they are concerned that some remain frozen in customers' refrigerators or freezers.

They were shipped to retailers in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The service says they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • RecallsMore>>

  • Ohio company recalls more than 7 tons of BBQ beef

    Ohio company recalls more than 7 tons of BBQ beef

    Sunday, April 8 2018 2:38 PM EDT2018-04-08 18:38:26 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-04-09 10:29:21 GMT

    Federal authorities say an Ohio-based food company is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of pulled barbequed beef products that could be contaminated with rubber.

    Full Story >

    Federal authorities say an Ohio-based food company is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of pulled barbequed beef products that could be contaminated with rubber.

    Full Story >

  • FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:54:11 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-04-05 21:39:18 GMT
    The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    Full Story >

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    Full Story >

  • New Zealand recalls 50,000 cars with faulty Takata air bags

    New Zealand recalls 50,000 cars with faulty Takata air bags

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:44 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:44:32 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:35 AM EDT2018-04-04 15:35:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - This Sunday, June 25, 2017, photo shows Takata TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. New Zealand has issued a compulsory recall for 50,000 cars with faulty Takata air bags after saying a voluntary rec...(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File). FILE - This Sunday, June 25, 2017, photo shows Takata TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. New Zealand has issued a compulsory recall for 50,000 cars with faulty Takata air bags after saying a voluntary rec...
    New Zealand has issued a compulsory recall for 50,000 cars fitted with faulty Takata air bags after saying a voluntary recall wasn't making enough progress.Full Story >
    New Zealand has issued a compulsory recall for 50,000 cars fitted with faulty Takata air bags after saying a voluntary recall wasn't making enough progress.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly