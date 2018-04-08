Reds' Eugenio Suarez fractures right thumb

Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez left Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh with a fractured right thumb.

Suarez was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning and immediately grabbed for his right thumb. He stayed in the game and finished the half inning, but was replaced before the Reds took the field in the bottom half of the inning.

Suarez was coming off his best game of the season – a six RBI outing Saturday night against the Pirates. He signed a 7-year contract extension with the Reds during spring training.

