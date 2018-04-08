Reds' Eugenio Suarez fractures right thumb

The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.Full Story >
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.Full Story >
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...Full Story >
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.Full Story >
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.Full Story >
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.Full Story >
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.Full Story >
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.Full Story >
JSU posted surveillance video that includes cameras around campus showing the moment an EF-3 tornado was traveling through the area.Full Story >
JSU posted surveillance video that includes cameras around campus showing the moment an EF-3 tornado was traveling through the area.Full Story >