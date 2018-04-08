Jury selection begins Monday for suspected serial killer Shawn G - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Jury selection begins Monday for suspected serial killer Shawn Grate

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Connect
Shawn Grate. (Source: Ashland police) Shawn Grate. (Source: Ashland police)
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday in the trial for suspected serial killer Shawn Grate.

He was indicted on a total of 23 counts in connection with the murders of Stacey Stanley and Elizabeth Griffith, and the kidnapping and rape of an unidentified woman who managed to escape and call for help.

The bodies of Stanley and Griffith were found when the kidnapping victim was rescued on Sept. 13, 2016.

They were discovered in a home at 363 Covert Ct. in Ashland.

According to police, Stanley was found in the basement beneath a pile of garbage. She had been strangled.

And, according to police, Griffith was found in a second flood bedroom closet, buried under clothing. Officials say she was naked and hog-tied and had been strangled.

Grate faces the death penalty if convicted in Ashland County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Ronald Forsthoefel anticipates the trial lasting for several weeks.

After his arrest, Grate also allegedly told authorities about three additional murders, but he is not yet charged in those cases.

Richland County Sheriff deputies say Grate led them to the body of Candice Cunningham behind a vacant home at 1027 Park Ave. East in Mansfield on Sept. 13, 2016.

Mansfield police say he confessed to strangling Rebekah Leicy, whose body was found in March 2015, dumped off a road in Ashland near Route 30.

And, Marion County Sheriff deputies are investigating the murder of a woman found dead on Victory Road in Marion in March 2007.

Deputies say Grate told them his first murder was in 2005-2006.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack

    Trump warns Assad: 'Big price to pay' for fatal Syria attack

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-08 13:48:21 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-09 11:00:58 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...

    Full Story >

    President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and rescuers that poison gas was used.

    Full Story >

  • Israel blamed for missile strike in Syria; 14 reported dead

    Israel blamed for missile strike in Syria; 14 reported dead

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:28 AM EDT2018-04-09 05:28:49 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-09 11:00:53 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...
    Syrian state media: Air defenses confronted missile attack on air base in central Syria; US officials deny launching it.Full Story >
    Syrian state media: Air defenses confronted missile attack on air base in central Syria; US officials deny launching it.Full Story >

  • Israel strikes Gaza after explosive devices found on border

    Israel strikes Gaza after explosive devices found on border

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-04-09 05:48:51 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 7:00 AM EDT2018-04-09 11:00:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean). Israeli police officers stand guard at the scene where they say a Palestinian tried to stab an Israeli with a long screwdriver and was shot by another Israeli civilian, near the Israeli settlement of Mishor Adumim, in the Wes...(AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean). Israeli police officers stand guard at the scene where they say a Palestinian tried to stab an Israeli with a long screwdriver and was shot by another Israeli civilian, near the Israeli settlement of Mishor Adumim, in the Wes...

    The airstrike comes as Palestinians in Gaza have staged mass protests against a border blockade that have drawn Israeli fire. 

    Full Story >

    The airstrike comes as Palestinians in Gaza have staged mass protests against a border blockade that have drawn Israeli fire. 

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly