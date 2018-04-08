Jury selection begins Monday for suspected serial killer Shawn Grate

Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday in the trial for suspected serial killer Shawn Grate.

He was indicted on a total of 23 counts in connection with the murders of Stacey Stanley and Elizabeth Griffith, and the kidnapping and rape of an unidentified woman who managed to escape and call for help.

The bodies of Stanley and Griffith were found when the kidnapping victim was rescued on Sept. 13, 2016.

They were discovered in a home at 363 Covert Ct. in Ashland.

According to police, Stanley was found in the basement beneath a pile of garbage. She had been strangled.

And, according to police, Griffith was found in a second flood bedroom closet, buried under clothing. Officials say she was naked and hog-tied and had been strangled.

Grate faces the death penalty if convicted in Ashland County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Ronald Forsthoefel anticipates the trial lasting for several weeks.

After his arrest, Grate also allegedly told authorities about three additional murders, but he is not yet charged in those cases.

Richland County Sheriff deputies say Grate led them to the body of Candice Cunningham behind a vacant home at 1027 Park Ave. East in Mansfield on Sept. 13, 2016.

Mansfield police say he confessed to strangling Rebekah Leicy, whose body was found in March 2015, dumped off a road in Ashland near Route 30.

And, Marion County Sheriff deputies are investigating the murder of a woman found dead on Victory Road in Marion in March 2007.

Deputies say Grate told them his first murder was in 2005-2006.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.