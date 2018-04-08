Jury selection begins Monday for suspected serial killer Shawn Grate

President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...Full Story >
The airstrike comes as Palestinians in Gaza have staged mass protests against a border blockade that have drawn Israeli fire.
North Korea's government has communicated directly with the United States to say that leader Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss his nuclear program with President Donald Trump.
