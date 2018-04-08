Facebook's Zuckerberg set to face questions from Congress this week

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before three Congressional committees this week. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is heading to Capitol Hill this week.

Lawmakers are demanding answers after recent revelations that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, which worked for President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016 misused data from millions of Facebook users.

Zuckerberg will go under oath, testifying before Congress amid the fallout from the scandal.

On Sunday, one lawmaker outlined what he wants answered.

“We do have two major problems we discovered,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-LA. “One is the privacy issue. The other is the propaganda issue. Facebook needs to talk with us frankly about how we can fix that."

Zuckerberg will answer questions about the privacy issues this week.

He'll appear before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on Tuesday. Then he’ll face the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

Facebook admitted that personal data was illicitly harvested by Cambridge Analytica. But Christopher Wylie - the firm's former director of research, turned whistleblower - can't say how the data was used.

"In terms of did Donald Trump use this data? I think that's a good question to ask Cambridge Analytica and the Trump campaign,” he said on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Facebook said Cambridge Analytica accessed the data of as many as 87 million users. But Wylie has warned that number could rise.

"I think that it could be higher, absolutely," he said.

Zuckerberg has claimed Facebook is taking steps to protect user data.

Congress will want clarity on how this happened in the first place, and how it will be prevented in the future.

