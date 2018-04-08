Patrick Reed holds off heavy pressure from Spieth, Fowler to win Masters championship

It's a different Masters experience when Tiger Woods is playing. There's a buzz in the air and everyone wants to see how the legendary golfer will perform. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci tagged along in Tiger's gallery.Full Story >
Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced groundbreaking news for women's golf at the "State of the Masters". Women will now have a chance to compete on the course in the newly announced Augusta National Women's Amateur.
They say there's no place like home. For caddy William Lanier, home is just one mile away from the sprawling fairways of Augusta National Golf Club. Wesley Bryan also calls Augusta home, living just about 10 minutes from the course.
