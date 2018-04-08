Spieth's 64 puts him in hunt for greatest Masters comeback; Reed leads

Patrick Reed hits on the fourth tee during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Jordan Spieth reacts to his birdie on the ninth hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

(RNN) - Jordan Spieth shot an 8-under 64 for the round to finish 13-under at The Masters on Sunday as he sought a record-breaking comeback.

The leader coming into the day, Patrick Reed, remained two shots ahead on 15-under through 15 holes, despite a spotty afternoon.

Spieth trailed by nine strokes heading into final round. The largest Masters comeback is eight strokes, done twice, by Gary Player in 1978 and Jack Burke in 1956.

His Sunday 64 did equal the tournament's final-round record.

Spieth has won The Masters once before. He tied Tiger Woods' record-best 270 tournament total with his first victory at Augusta National in 2015.

