Divers search 2 ponds near missing 4-year-old's home

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips, 4, of Lisbon, stands about 3' tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He last was seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black and yellow rubber boots.
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Searchers continue to look for a 4-year-old boy and turned their attention to ponds near the missing child's home in Claiborne Parish.

Divers searched 2 ponds about a mile south of Rondreiz Cortez “Junior” Phillips' house until about 4 p.m. Sunday, Claiborne Sheriff Ken Bailey said.

Authorities next plan to search more ponds in the area and conduct more interviews, he added.

Phillips last was seen about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at his home in the 100 block of Howard Road.

Authorities have since been conducting grid searches of woods off Louisiana Highway 152 about 15 miles east of Homer.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the child to:

  • Call 911, or,
  • Call the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 927-2011 or 800-810-2011; or,
  • Contact Sgt. Stacey Pearson, of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children/AMBER, by calling (337) 962-2605 or sending email to stacey.pearson@la.gov. 

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

