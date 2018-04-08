Prosecutor in Chicago named head of SEC's regional office

CHICAGO (AP) - A high-profile federal prosecutor who helped convict a former Illinois governor of corruption has been named the new director for the Securities and Exchange Commission's nine-state region based out of Chicago.
The agency that regulates the securities sector and enforces securities laws announced Joel R. Levin's appointment in a Thursday statement. He'll start with the SEC next month and oversee hundreds of employees in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Levin has most recently worked as the first assistant U.S. attorney for the U.S. attorney's office for northern Illinois in Chicago. He served for more than six months last year as acting U.S. attorney for that office.
Levin was among the prosecutors who in 2006 secured guilty verdicts at the trial of ex-Illinois Gov. George Ryan.
Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez left Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh with a fractured right thumb.Full Story >
Pittsburgh's Jameson Taillon dominated the struggling Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, allowing just one hit while picking up the first shutout of his career as the surprising Pirates rolled to a 5-0 victory.Full Story >
Bryce Harper hit two home runs, leadoff man Adam Eaton capped his big opening series with a two-run drive and the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.Full Story >
Rookie Tyler Mahle pitched one-hit ball for six innings, Raisel Iglesias struck out Anthony Rizzo with the bases loaded to end the eighth, and the Cincinnati Reds edged the Chicago Cubs 1-0 Monday for their first...Full Story >
Parents needing a place for family outings that their children with autism and special needs can enjoy can now attend Sensory Sensitive Sundays at Chuck E. Cheese’s.Full Story >
